Armenia condemns military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia condemns the military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria, which would lead to deterioration of regional security, losses among civilians, mass displacement and eventually to a new humanitarian crisis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The plight of ethnic and religious minorities is of particular concern.

This military invasion also creates an imminent threat of identity based grave and massive violations of human rights.

Armenia calls for effective international measures aimed at halting this military invasion, preventing mass atrocities and protecting the population of Syria bordering Turkey.

Armenia supports the unity and sovereignty of Syria and urges to refrain from military offensive against Syria and its people. Armenia will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the friendly people of Syria on the ground”, the statement said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan