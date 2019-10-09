Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-10-19

YEREVAN, 9 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 476.68 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.61 drams to 523.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.35 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.81 drams to 582.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 110.39 drams to 23078.08 drams. Silver price down by 0.68 drams to 269.04 drams. Platinum price up by 219.05 drams to 13593.82 drams.