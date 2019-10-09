Kim Kardashian visits Temple of Garni in Armenia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Kim Kardashian has visited the Temple of Garni in Garni, Kotayk Province Armenia.
Kim also took her children to the trip.
“Kim Kardashian in Garni: Local and foreign tourists were waiting for Kardashian here since early morning, although they didn’t manage to take pictures. The Armenian-American star toured the monument with her family members, without reporters. She wanted it that way. We filmed only a little part,” said Marine Avanesyan, a spokesperson for the Historic-Cultural Reserve-Museum and Historic Environment Protection Service, the agency in charge of the monument.
Kim Kardashian was a keynote speaker at the 2019 WCIT in Yerevan the day before.
She also had meetings with President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan