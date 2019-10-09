System of a Down to deliver concert in Armenia in June 2020

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. System of a Down (SOAD) will perform in Armenia in June 2020, the heavy metal band’s frontman Serj Tankian revealed today at a press conference within the framework of the 2019 WCIT in Yerevan.

“We are currently on tour in Europe. We plan to come to Armenia in June next year,” Tankian said.

SOAD’s first show in Armenia was in 2015, when the band delivered a free concert in Yerevan’s Republic Square as part of their Wake Up The Souls Tour to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan