PM’s spokesman denies media reports on dismissal of Defense Minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Spokesperson of the Armenian Prime Minister Vladimir Karapetyan denies the media reports on the dismissal of Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan from the position.

Asked whether the reports according to which the PM has petitioned to dismiss Mr. Tonoyan are true, the spokesman told ARMENPRESS: “I deny these reports”.

The news outlets also published the reaction of the PM, who called these reports on dismissal of the defense minister as absurd.

Some media outlets earlier reported today that the Armenian President signed a decree on relieving Davit Tonoyan from the position of the defense minister.

The Presidential Office told ARMENPRESS that they haven’t recent any petition.

The defense minister in turn denied these reports, stating that he continues working.

