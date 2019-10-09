Kim and Kourtney Kardashian hosted by President of Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, the President’s Office said.

“Kim and Kourtney said they’ve received very positive energy from their visit to Armenia”, Sarkissian’s Office said on Instagram, posting photos from the meeting at the Presidential Office in Yerevan.

Sarkissian’s spouse Nune Sarkissian was also present at the meeting.

Emmy nominated film producer, MD Eric Esrailian was also at the meeting.

On October 8 Kim Kardashian delivered a keynote speech at the 2019 World Congress on Information Technology in the Armenian capital. Earlier on October 7, Kim and Kourtney baptized their children at the Mother See of Holy Ejmiatsin.

