Ex-president Robert Kocharyan undergoes surgery

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Former President Robert Kocharyan has undergone surgery at the Izmirlyan Medical Center, the hospital’s director Armen Charchyan told ARMENPRESS.

Kocharyan was taken to the medical facility on October 8.

“He underwent surgery today, the surgery passed successfully, I can’t provide other information,” Charchyan said.

The ex-president is remanded in custody amid a trial of the 2008-post election unrest in Yerevan.

He is charged with overthrowing constitutional order and bribery.

Kocharyan was transferred for medical examination to the same hospital also on September 30 and October 4.

