Armenian FM to pay working visit to Turkmenistan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan to participate in the sessions of the Foreign Ministers of the CIS member states and CIS Council of Heads of State, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the foreign ministry of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
