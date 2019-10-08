Kim and Kourtney Kardashian visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney Kardashian today visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay a tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

Kourtney Kardashian also took her two kids with her to the Genocide Memorial.

Director of the Armenian-Genocide Museum Institute Harutyun Marutyan accompanied the Kardashian sisters and introduced them on the history of the greatest crime of the 20th century and the construction of the Memorial.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan, Tatev Duryan

Kim Kardashian West arrived in Armenia together with sister Kourtney Kardashian and children on October 7.

Kim Kardashian West participated in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) as a special keynote speaker and panelist.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan