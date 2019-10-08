Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Georgia’s new PM Giorgi Gakharia to visit Armenia next week

Georgia’s new PM Giorgi Gakharia to visit Armenia next week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s new Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will make his first official foreign visits to neighboring countries, Gruzia Online reports citing a government press release.

Gakharia will visit Armenia next week, according to the report.

Before that, he will visit Azerbaijan on October 9.

A visit to Turkey will take place in late October.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration