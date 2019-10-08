Georgia’s new PM Giorgi Gakharia to visit Armenia next week
16:45, 8 October, 2019
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s new Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will make his first official foreign visits to neighboring countries, Gruzia Online reports citing a government press release.
Gakharia will visit Armenia next week, according to the report.
Before that, he will visit Azerbaijan on October 9.
A visit to Turkey will take place in late October.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
