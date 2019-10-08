Georgia’s new PM Giorgi Gakharia to visit Armenia next week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Georgia’s new Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will make his first official foreign visits to neighboring countries, Gruzia Online reports citing a government press release.

Gakharia will visit Armenia next week, according to the report.

Before that, he will visit Azerbaijan on October 9.

A visit to Turkey will take place in late October.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan