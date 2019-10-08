Armenian Speaker of Parliament holds farewell meeting with Iranian Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan received today Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad, who is completing his diplomatic mission in the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Seyyed Kazem Sajjad expressed his gratitude to Ararat Mirzoyan for the effective cooperation, noting that he would try to promote the development of the relations between Armenia and Iran during his further activity too.