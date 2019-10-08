Kim Kardashian excited for having an opportunity to baptize her kids in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West highlights the fact that she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian got an opportunity to baptize their children in Armenia, the reality TV superstar said during the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Yerevan.

Asked what it means for her to take part in the IT Congress in Armenia.

“I couldn’t be more proud, I had to bring my kids because just being in Armenia, I’ve been once before, but being able to bring my sister Kourtney who has never been here before, all of our children, and getting the opportunity to baptize them all yesterday here in Armenia means everything to us”, she said, adding that they will remember this forever.

She said she was very happy to be informed that the IT conference was going to take place in Armenia.

“It’s so exciting for our country, I was so excited that just people around the world are so excited to be here in Armenia for this huge tech conference. Thank you for having me. I am so proud to be here”, Kim told the WCIT audience.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

