Kim Kardashian reveals is having White House discussions for US recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Kim Kardashian has reaffirmed that she will continue campaigning for a US recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and revealed that she is having “internal” discussions about the matter at the White House.

Within the framework of the WCIT 2019, ARMENPRESS asked Kim if she is campaigning for a US recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and she responded: “I always do. Yes. I always do”.

Asked whether or not she will talk about it with President Donald Trump at another possible meeting, Kim said: “I do talk about it internally at the White House, I haven’t had a private conversation about it with the President but I talk about it with advisors and that is a goal of mine and I will not give up on that”.

