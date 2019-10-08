Yerevan awards Honorary Citizen title to Hermitage Museum Director Mikhail Piotrovsky

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The City of Yerevan has awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan to Mikhail Piotrovsky, the Director of the Hermitage Museum (St. Petersburg, Russia).

The decision on awarding the title was approved today at a City Council session with 47 members voting in favor. Only 1 councilmember voted against and another one abstained.

Piotrovsky was awarded for “significant contribution in the development of Armenian culture, outstanding merit in preservation of global cultural values and many years of fruitful activities”.

The Yerevan City Council’s Committee of Culture, Education and Social Affairs had earlier also approved the decision.

