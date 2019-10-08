Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary committee approves nominee for Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary committee for international affairs, defense and security has confirmed nomination of Alikbek Jekshenkulov as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia, AKIpress reported.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




