Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary committee approves nominee for Ambassador to Armenia
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Kyrgyzstan’s parliamentary committee for international affairs, defense and security has confirmed nomination of Alikbek Jekshenkulov as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia, AKIpress reported.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
