PM sacks chief advisor Valery Osipyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked his chief advisor Valery Osipyan.

The decision on relieving Osipyan posted online at e-gov.am did not indicate a reason for the dismissal.

Osipyan was Police Chief of Armenia from May 2018 until September 2019.

He was fired on September 18th, and on the same day was appointed Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




