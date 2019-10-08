Armenia and Bangladesh discuss directions for IT cooperation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan held a meeting with Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the State Minister for ICT Division at the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology of Bangladesh.

Palak’s delegation is in Armenia at the invitation of Arshakyan to participate in the World Congress on Information Technology 2019 in Yerevan, the ministry said in a news release.

Palak thanked for the reception and noted that they’ve arrived for the first time in Armenia with a rather large delegation.

In addition to taking part in WCIT, the delegation will also get to know Armenia’s high tech sector, the steps for the development of the ecosystem and to discuss cooperation opportunities.

Minister Hakob Arshakyan welcomed the members of the delegation and briefed them on Armenia’s priorities in the IT sector, the projects and goals.

Arshakyan noted that the ministry is implementing its activities in three directions – digitization, military industry and ecosystem development. He touched upon the scientific achievements of Armenian specialists, the existing potential and also emphasized the achievements of Armenian engineers in radiophysics, microelectronics and other sectors back in the Soviet era.

Arshakyan also emphasized the importance of education, which is a priority for every Armenian family and therefore education and talent is a component of Armenia’s ecosystem. He presented the Armenian model directed at the development of startups and mentioned the Armenian startups who have already reached worldwide fame.

Minister Arshakyan also invited the Bangladeshi delegation to visit the DigiTec Expo which is being held simultaneously with the WCIT.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak noted that getting to know Armenia is very important for them, as well as developing directions for productive cooperation.

Palak in turn briefed about Bangladesh’s technology potential, ecosystem and the actions and goals aimed at the development of digital technologies. He noted that Bangladesh is a very big market where Armenian startups can invest their ideas and that cooperation between the two countries can reach very good results.

Arshakyan noted readiness for cooperation.

The parties agreed to create a task force where experts from both countries will discuss and consider directions and possibilities for cooperation.

