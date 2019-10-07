Alexis Ohanian arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Co-founder of “Reddit” and “Initialized Capital” venture company Alexis Oahnian has arrived in Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports Ohanian will participate in WCIT-2019. In an interview with reporters he said he is looking forward to his participation in the congress.

“It’s a major and important event held in Yerevan. Many people from different parts of the world come to participate in it”, Alexis Ohanian said.

The reporters inquired about his upcoming plans connected with Armenia. Ohanian answered that during the congress he will get acquainted with the opportunities for cooperation. He emphasized that there are talented specialist in Armenia who have recorded serious progress in IT.

The reporters asked if Ohanian’s daughter speaks Armenian.

“No, even I have difficulties in speaking Armenian. I know only a few words, but I greatly regret for not managing to learn better”, he said.

To the question when Alexis Ohanian plans to visit Armenia with family, he noted that his wife has a very busy schedule but hoped they will organize such a trip during the upcoming years. \

In addition to his participation in the congress, the presentation of the Armenian translation of his bestseller “Without their permission” will take place.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

The World Congress on Information Technology was initiated in 1978 by the World Alliance of Information Technologies and Services. The conference is held every two years.

