Armenia has young but very clever IT community - Jamie Metzl 

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Technology futurist and geopolitical expert, novelist Jamie Metzl is familiar with the technology sphere of Armenia. He has noted that the IT community in Armenia is young, but very clever, Metzl spoke with ARMENPRESS in the sidelines of the IT congress in Armenia.

“I have some knowledge about the IT sector of Armenia, I am familiar with the activities of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST). Last year I was the keynote speaker of their conference and I will be the keynote speaker next year. Armenia’s IT community is very young but very clever. I know one thing about the Armenian people – usually they are brilliant, there are brilliant chess players, brilliant thinkers”, he said.

He noted that the majority of Armenia’s IT companies are young. There is no Armenian Intel, Apple or Microsoft. But Jamie Metzl noted that we live in a de-centralized world, where companies can be located anywhere. According to him, Armenia has firm basis for creating future. He said it’s very possible that after 10 years there will be very important Armenian IT companies.

Metzl noted that he has talked with numerous people and want to translate his book “Hacking Darwin. Genetic Enginneering and the future of Humanity” into Armenian. The book is about genetic engineering and the future of humanity and was published in the USA in April. There are translations of the book into numerous languages, but not into Armenia so far. “I would like one of the publishing houses of Armenia to publish my book, because it’s about the revolution of genetics, about the past, present and future. The revolution of genetics is related with the IT revolution. And these technologies together will change the entire world”, Jamie Metzl said, hoping that one of the publishing house of Armenia will contact him. “It will be a great honor for me if my book is translated into Armenian, which is one of the super scientific languages of the world’, he said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan