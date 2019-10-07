Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on October 7, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the phone talk PM Pashinyan congratulated the Russian leader on his birthday, wishing good health.

The officials also discussed the implementation process of agreements reached at their recent meeting held after the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on October 1.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan