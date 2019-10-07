Government of Moscow introduces its pavilion at WCIT 2019 Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. During the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) launched in Yerevan, Armenia, today, the Government of Moscow introduced its pavilion and services which it can provide to the Congress participants and guests.

Head of the department of innovation technologies at the Government of Moscow Aleksei Porabiyevich stated that in line with the IT development the number of its users is also growing.

“Our pavilion consists of several main directions. The first one is the business direction. Here we present the companies operating in Moscow and their services. The next direction belongs to the major programs the Government of Moscow is implementing, and we invite all who are here to participate in these programs”, he said.

Thanks to one of the apps presented at the pavilion everyone can get information about social, healthcare or other programs interesting to him within minutes.

WCIT 2019 launched in Yerevan, Armenia on October 7. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE). The Congress will last until October 9.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan