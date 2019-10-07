2020 Armenian Summit of Minds announced

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting on October 6 with Thierry Malleret, the founder of the Summit of Minds, the annual flagship event of the Monthly Barometer. Thierry Malleret is the co-founder and principal author of the Monthly Barometer.

During the meeting in Switzerland Sarkissian and Malleret discussed the preparations of the Armenian Summit of Minds 2020.

The second Armenian Summit of Minds will take place on June 7, 2020 in Dilijan and Yerevan.

The main discussions will evolve around the 21st century geopolitical realities, new technologies and artificial intelligence.

The inaugural Armenian Summit of Minds took place June 7-9, 2019 in Dilijan and Yerevan.

