Artsakh’s Free Fatherland political party to name presidential candidate during November 9 congress

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Free Fatherland political party of Artsakh will convene its congress on November 9 to name its candidate for president in the upcoming 2020 election, leader of the party Arayik Harutyunyan said on Facebook.

He said the congress will also elect an Executive Body of the party, the composition of the board and a president of the party and will decide its format of participation in the upcoming election.

Free Fatherland currently holds majority in parliament of Artsakh.

Harutyunyan, a former State Minister and former Prime Minister, said that he himself might be the possible candidate for a presidential nomination due to recommendations from all regional structures of the party.

A final decision will be made at the congress, he said.

Harutyunyan’s Free Fatherland successfully ran at the mayoral elections in Artsakh on September 8, where the party’s members and endorsed candidates were elected to office in 173 out of 228 communities in the local self-government elections.

