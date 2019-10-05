Armenian med and tech students to unveil myoelectric prosthetic hand at WCIT 2019 expo

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian tech and science students will display their creations within the framework of the upcoming World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan.

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Harutyunyan’s aide Arman Andrikyan told ARMENPRESS students from different universities of Armenia will showcase robots, UAVs and other innovative creations to the more than 2500 participants and guests of the event’s expo.

“Several educational institutions – TUMO, Armath, Ayb, the Yerevan State University, the Armenian National University of Architecture and Construction, the Dilijan International School, the Yerevan State Medical University, the AGBU and Fablab will be represented in a single stand. The goal is to bring together all educational projects around one stand and display the works of our students,” Andrikyan said.

The Yerevan State University will present unmanned aerial vehicles, while the National University of Architecture and Construction will present robots.

A noteworthy creation is a myoelectric prosthetic arm made by student of the medical university together with the university of architecture and construction.

Andrikyan did not reveal other exhibits which will be unveiled.

“With all of this we want to show the world that we have and will continue having serious IT achievements,” he said.

WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry.

This year, WCIT will address The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril to explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse—its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.

The Congress will be held in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 to 9 and will include sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan