Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to lead Penang delegation to WCIT 2019

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow of the state of Penang, Malaysia will lead a delegation to the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 in Yerevan from October 6 to 9, the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) reported.

Malaysia will be hosting the WCIT 2020.

WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry.

This year, WCIT will address The Power of Decentralization: Promise and Peril to explore how information and communications technology is transforming our lives for better and for worse—its impact on profits and prosperity, safety and security, democracy and humanity.

The Congress will be held in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 to 9 and will include sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.

