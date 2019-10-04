Artsakh's President meets with delegation of Armenian Union of Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan met with the delegation of the Armenian Union of Russia on October 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Artsakh's President, issues related to the implementation of different projects in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting. President Sahakyan highly appreciated the role of the Armenian Union of Russia in strengthening the Motherland – Diaspora ties, developing Artsakh and maintaining Armenian national identity.