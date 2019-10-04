FM Mnatsakanyan presents Armenia's foreign policy priorities to congressman Frank Pallone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received on October 4 member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Frank Pallone, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Thanking for his activities in the sidelines of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues aimed at the strengthening of the Armenian-U.S. relations, Minister Mnatsakanyan noted with satisfaction that further expansion and deepening of partnership and political agenda with the USA were and remain among the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan drew the attention of Frank Pallone on the broad reform agenda of the Armenian Government aimed at the strengthening of the democratic institutions, rule of law, establishment of an independent judicial system and raising the public trust towards the latter.

The interlocutors exchanged views on a number of urgent regional and international issues. At the request of the U.S. congressman, the Armenian FM referred to the foreign policy priorities of Armenia.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented to Frank Pallone the recent developments in Nagorno Karabakh peace process, Armenia’s approaches and position, particularly highlighting the establishment of peace-oriented atmosphere, including by ruling out threat of force and militaristic rhetoric.

