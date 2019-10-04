President Sahakyan hosts teachers practicing in Artsakh within frames of Teach for Armenia project

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today received a group of teachers practicing in Artsakh within the frameworks of the "Teach for Armenia" project, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President noted the importance of realizing the project in Artsakh noting that it had a special contribution to the development of the republic's education system.

Bako Sahakyan handed in valuable gifts to the teachers congratulating them on the professional holiday.

Artsakh Republic minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan participated in the meeting.