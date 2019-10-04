Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

Antonio Caldas named new manager of Yerevan FC

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. FC Yerevan have terminated the contract with manager Vlad Goian (pictured above) and assistant Nicolai Panu, the football club reported. The club said the termination was done by "mutual consent". 

Portuguese specialist Antonio Caldas was named the new manager of Yerevan FC.

The new coach, a retired footballer, previously worked for S.C. Braga B, Chaves and Braga U-19, and Sadraga Esperanca. 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




