1-year period inflation totals 0,5% in consumer market in September

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The 12-months period inflation in the Armenian consumer market (September 2019 against September 2018) totaled 0,5%, while 0,2% against the previous month, according to the Committee of Statistics.

According to the yearly report deflation has been recorded in the Food Product and Non-Alcoholic Beverage category (-1,4%), as well as in Communications (-0,1%) and Leisure and Culture (-1,2%).

9% inflation has been recorded in the Clothing and Footwear product category in September 2019 against September 2018. A 4,7% inflation is recorded in the Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco categories.

In January-September 2019 the average monthly decrease of consumer prices totaled 0,2% (against the 0,1% decrease of the previous same period).

In all monitored cities of the country consumer prices grew 0,1-0,3% in September 2019 compared to August 2019, with the highest inflation indicator being recorded in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan