Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 October

1-year period inflation totals 0,5% in consumer market in September

1-year period inflation totals 0,5% in consumer market in September

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The 12-months period inflation in the Armenian consumer market (September 2019 against September 2018) totaled 0,5%, while 0,2% against the previous month, according to the Committee of Statistics.

According to the yearly report deflation has been recorded in the Food Product and Non-Alcoholic Beverage category (-1,4%), as well as in Communications (-0,1%) and Leisure and Culture (-1,2%).

9% inflation has been recorded in the Clothing and Footwear product category in September 2019 against September 2018. A 4,7% inflation is recorded in the Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco categories.

In January-September 2019 the average monthly decrease of consumer prices totaled 0,2% (against the 0,1% decrease of the previous same period).

In all monitored cities of the country consumer prices grew 0,1-0,3% in September 2019 compared to August 2019, with the highest inflation indicator being recorded in Yerevan.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration