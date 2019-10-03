World Congress on Information Technology is a large-scale event, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. More than 2000 guests will arrive in Armenia to take part in the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“It’s important to note that the WCIT will soon launch in Armenia which is a large-scale event. We are going to host over 2000 guests, including official delegations. I think this is a very important event to show once again Armenia’s place on the world map as a technological country and give a new impetus to the development of the technology field. Of course, the Congress is really a large-scale event, and I am convinced that the Police, the National Security Service, the PM’s staff and the ministries have taken respective measures to hold the event at a high level”, Pashinyan said.

Minister of high technological industry Hakob Arshakyan noted that a number of major IT companies, whose annual turnover reaches billions of dollars, will participate in the Congress.

Among the guests are Kim Kardashian, Alexis Ohanian, Serj Tankian, etc.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

