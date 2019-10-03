Anti-Corruption Strategy will further strengthen NSS and Police, says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 3, ARMENPRESS. According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the National Security Service (NSS) and the Police will further strengthen by the Anti-Corruption Strategy.

“We understood that the word vetting creates a major allergy, that’s why we decided to keep the content but change the title. We state that there should be practical mechanisms to check the behavior of an official, and we are creating these mechanisms step by step”, the PM said during today’s Cabinet meeting, adding that they came to a conclusion based on the discussions according to which by this draft Strategy the NSS will become a more powerful structure with serious, deep and meaningful functions.

“The National Security Service should be the backbone of the people’s security. With this draft the NSS will strengthen a lot and will have much more important leverages in order to prevent threats”, he said.

Pashinyan stated that the same task is put for the Police, and they concluded that the Police will also strengthen in terms of ensuring the public trust.

During today’s session the Cabinet approved the Anti-Corruption Strategy of the Republic of Armenia and the draft decision to approve the 2019-2022 Action Plan for its implementation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan