Opening embassy in Australia is among Armenia’s priorities, says FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is conducting extensive negotiations in the direction of opening an Armenian embassy in Australia, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in parliament in response to a question from My Step bloc lawmaker Arman Boshyan.

“This issue is on our agenda for already a while and we are in pretty extensive negotiations. Our goal is to have an embassy in Australia, and we are proceeding in accordance to priorities. Australia is in our list of direct priorities, however in order to express the timeframes of our goals more clearly we need to complete certain negotiations with our partners in order to be able to have a reasonable program to open an embassy. Our goal is to do this as quickly as possible,” the FM said.

Mnatsakanyan did not mention timeframes of opening the embassy.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan