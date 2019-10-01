Eurasian Economic Union summit kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Economic Union summit is kicking off in Yerevan.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greeted the heads of state at the Baghramyan 26 governmental building.

Photos by Tatev Duryan, Gevorg Perkuperkyan

16 items are included in the agenda.

Leaders of all member states of EEU – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev will participate in the Yerevan summit’s narrow format session.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will participate in the expanded format session as invited leaders of non-EEU states. President Igor Dodon of Moldova is participating by virtue of Moldova’s status of observer in the EEU.

Armenia holds presidency at the EEU in 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan