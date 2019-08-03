Armenia’s Culinary Delight: 11th Akhtala Barbeque Festival Vows A Meaty Celebration

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The highly-anticipated traditional 11th Akhtala Barbeque Festival will take place August 18th, gathering tourists, chefs and food enthusiasts in the small town in Armenia’s Lori Province.

According to renowned chef Sedrak Mamulyan, who is organizing the festival through his Development and Preservation of Armenian Culinary Traditions NGO, the event is of great interest for both locals and foreigners.

The idea is simple, cooks and chefs compete to find out who can make the best barbeque, or as Armenians call it – Khorovats, one of the most popular dishes of the Armenian cuisine.

“We will have participation from Russia, Belarus and Georgia. They’ve already informed that tour packages have been sold especially for the participation in the barbeque festival. This reaction and interest inspires us, and it’s no coincidence that we are organizing this event already for the 11th time,” Mamulyan told ARMENPRESS.

The khorovats culture will be presented by participants during the event, and a competition will be held. A panel of judges will select winners for the categories “Best Taste”, “Best Presentation”, “Best Idea”, and a Grand Prix will also be awarded.

Mamulyan especially highlighted the festival’s significance in terms of boosting tourism in the region. He says it has developed the local infrastructures.

“If we look at the infrastructures of the town of Akhtala of Lori Province 10 years ago and now, we will see a significant difference. Today, the local communities and the Akhtala City Hall are seriously interested in the festival being organized every year,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan