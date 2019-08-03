Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 90 times in a week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s armed forces have violated the ceasefire regime more than 90 times in a week, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said in a news release.

Artsakh said the Azerbaijani troops fired nearly 600 rounds from various caliber small arms from July 28 to August 3. ]

“The Defense Army refrained from responding to the adversary’s provocative actions and continue confidently carrying out its mission,” the Artsakh Minister of Defense said in the statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan