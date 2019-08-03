Artsakh ramps up security for 2019 Pan-Armenian Games

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Artsakh has said it is increasing security across the country for the upcoming grand opening of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games which will take place on August 5 in Stepanakert City.

This year the Games are co-hosted by Armenia and Artsakh and aside from the grand opening several tournaments will also be held in Artsakh from August 6 to 9.

In a statement released on August 2, the National Security Service (NSS) of Artsakh said “with the purpose of the safe and high level organization of the pan-Armenian significance event, NSS agents are shifting to a heightened service regime for the coming days as ordered by the NSS Director”.

The agency has also opened a temporary hot-line that will operate from August 2-10 at 047-94-41-26. The NSS asked citizens to immediately dial the number in the event of noticing a suspicious person or item anywhere in the country.

Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan is expected to make an appearance at the inauguration of the 2019 Pan-Armenian Games.

The Artsakh NSS also released a video showing SWAT agents conducting drills.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan