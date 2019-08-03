Three suspects arrested in August 2 bombing attack outside Yerevan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia says it has solved the August 2 roadside bombing outside Yerevan.

Three suspects, aged 56, 53 and 45, have been arrested, the Investigative Committee said in a news release.

Authorities say the suspects had planted the explosive device under a small bridge at the 15th kilometer of the Yerevan-Sevan highway in Kotayk province and detonated it when two vehicles were passing by. Earlier investigators said they are treating the incident as an attempted murder. No one was injured in the blast. The suspects targeted a man whose identity has only been revealed as M. Manukyan. Although authorities did not elaborate, unconfirmed media reports suggest the target was a former politician and a prominent businessman who owns a factory nearby the scene of the blast.

The Investigative Committee did not mention what specific explosives the perpetrators used. The motive of the attack remains unclear at the moment.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan