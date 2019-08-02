Our goal is to make startup dominant mindset in Armenia- PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Accompanied by his spouse Anna Hakobyan and his daughters, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the fourth Sevan Startup Summit-2009, held on the shores of Lake Sevan. The Summit started on July 28. Welcoming the participants, the Prime Minister noted that the idea of start-up is very important for his government, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

“The startup is when someone has a good idea but does not have the necessary financial resources and premises, and he manages to persuade potential investors to believe in the startup’s final success,” Nikol Pashinyan said, stressing the need for advocating the idea of startup in all areas of public life.

“The non-violent, velvet popular revolution that took place in the Republic of Armenia last year was a startup as a matter of fact, because originally there were few people who had an idea. They presented it to the public, convincing people in the prospect of that idea, and all Armenians were able to contribute to that idea. As a result, today people’s authority is established in Armenia. Every citizen should be able to localize the idea of startups in their surroundings. Many in Armenia complain that there is no money. Our government is trying to convince people that the idea rather than money is what matters here, and if anyone has an idea that can triumph, money will come,” the Prime Minister said, noting that New Armenia is where systematic ideas are turning into reality.

“When we say economic revolution, we mean this. We invite people to take the opportunity to call their ideas to life. The economic revolution is first of all a revolution of thought, it all starts with an idea, this is the revolution in Armenia. Formerly everything was structured around a material basis in our country. Instead, everything starts with an idea in New Armenia. Any material expression in New Armenia is the result of a beautiful idea,”the Head of Government said.

According to the Prime Minister, the government seeks to make the startup a dominant mindset in Armenia, a mentality where every person first has to believe in their own strengths and as a result everyone will be made to believe in their own strengths, talents, thoughts and strengths. Nikol Pashinyan noted that New Armenia is a startup as a matter of fact. The Prime Minister is convinced that the future Armenia will eventually be on the wining side, and events like this are important to bring ideas to life.

“When it was the age of the sea, we did not have a sea; when it was the age of oil, we did not have oil; when it was the age of luck, we did not have luck. The 21st century is first of all a century of ideas, a century of startups, and we have the skill to win. Yes, our minds have already won, because New Armenia is first of all the triumph of thought. I greet you as intellectual leaders. Our goal is to inspire every citizen to become an activist of thought and to make the Republic of Armenia a superpower of thought,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Taking the floor, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan introduced his agency’s objectives and functions, dwelling on his team’s ongoing activities and upcoming programs. In conclusion, the Prime Minister toured the camp to find out the details and goals of the event.

Sevan Startup Summit-2009 features 120 startup teams from Armenia and 45 different countries, as well as more than 1,000 entrepreneurs from all over the world. The Summit’s goal is to encourage innovative ideas, build relationships between business people.