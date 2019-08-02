Deputy PM Avinyan receives Swiss-Armenian businessman Vartan Sirmakes and his delegation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan on August 2 received Swiss-Armenian businessman Vartan Sirmakes and his delegation, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the businessmen introduced their ongoing and future investment programs in different areas of Armenia’s economy. In particular, they discussed the projects relating to light industry, machinery, construction, agriculture and other areas in Yerevan and the provinces.

The meeting participants discussed the situation of labor market in Armenia and in this regard highlighted implementing educational and professional programs which will be directly linked with the demands of the labor market.

Deputy PM Avinyan said the government attaches great importance to the development of such infrastructures which will contribute to the activity of industrial objects.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan