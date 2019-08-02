Armenian military reports higher number of enlistments in summer conscription

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The number of conscripts in the Armenian military during the 2019 summer conscription has exceeded the forecasted figure by 15%, Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

He said the increase in the number is associated mainly with repatriation, voluntary enlistment and other works.

120 out of the overall number of conscripted soldiers have been enlisted in the Technological Company, the Modern Technology Development Group and other special units based on special exam results.

290 others have signed up for the military voluntarily under contract options.

“We congratulate all and wish you good service,” Hovhannisyan said.

