Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, defense minister of Artsakh visit frontline

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan on August 1 visited the permanent location site of one of the military units of Artsakh’s Defense Army located in southern direction and a frontline.

The visit was taking place on the sidelines of the military cooperation program between the two Armenian republics.

Artak Davtyan was accompanied by defense minister of Artsakh, Defense Army commander, Major-General Karen Abrahamyan, the ministry told Armenpress.

Mr. Davtyan got acquainted with the combat situation, the engineering-fortification works carried out so far, the conditions of soldiers, quality of food and observed the newly installed equipment and types of weapons.

At the end of the visit Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan and Major-General Karen Abrahamyan also watched the process of military games and discussed military cooperation issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan