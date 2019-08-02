Artsakh ready for the opening of 7th Pan-Armenian Games
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh is ready for the opening of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games, State Minister of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan said on Facebook.
“The torch of unity will be lit in several days, on August 6. Various sports-cultural events will be held which will prove the adherence to our unity, national values and traditions. The preparation works of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games are being completed”, he said.
The 7th Pan-Armenian Games will be held from August 5 to 17. The opening ceremony will take place in the main stadium of Stepanakert on August 6, and the closing ceremony will be held in Yerevan’s Freedom square on August 17.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
