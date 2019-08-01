President of Artsakh visits National Security Service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on August 1 visited the National Security Service and participated in the reporting meeting summarizing the results of the structure's activity in the first half of 2019, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Having listened to the reports of the director of the Service and the heads of various divisions, the Head of the State gave appropriate instructions to resolve the issues under discussion and the existing problems.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



