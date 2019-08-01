Iraqi group busted by NSS for attempting illegal immigration through Armenia into Europe

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian security forces are investigating what they described as an “illegal immigration” case involving a group of Iraqi nationals.

In a news release issued on August 1, the National Security Service (NSS) said they have preliminary information to believe that a group of people living in Iraq have organized the illegal immigration of several of their countrymen. They used fake documents in order to obtain transit permits for the Iraqis by charging them 12,000 euros each.

The citizens were given tickets for the Erbil-Yerevan and Yerevan-Istanbul-Erbil flights. The plan was for them never to return to Iraq but to illegally travel to Europe through Armenian territory. According to the plan, these individuals crossed the border into Armenia by using their genuine passports, however they switched to fake Spanish and French passports in the neutral zone of the airport and attempted to board an airplane bound for Vienna but were discovered and arrested by Armenian security agents.

The NSS says two Armenian nationals – one of whom is possibly tied with the abovementioned Iraqi scheme – have also been involved in organizing illegal immigration of Armenians to Europe. This group of Armenians attempted to use fake Greek residency permits and boarding passes in the neutral zone of the airport and board a plane bound for Barcelona, but again were revealed and busted by the National Security Service. The individuals are currently under investigation. The homes of the two organizers of the scheme were searched and Spanish residency cards and Greek entry permits were found. The suspects have been arrested.

Five people in total have been charged amid the ongoing investigation.

