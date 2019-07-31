President Sarkissian posthumously awards soldier Arman Bulghadaryan with Combat Service Medal

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on posthumously awarding soldier, junior sergeant Arman Bulghadaryan with the Combat Service Medal, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Arman Bulghadaryan was killed on July 28 by the Azerbaijani shooting in the north-eastern section of the Armenian border.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan