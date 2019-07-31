Senior Vice President of Siemens to attend WCIT 2019 in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. Jenny Bofinger-Schuster, Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Cities at Siemens, will take part in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) which will take place in Yerevan in October, the WCIT said on Facebook.

“With more than 12 years’ experience in management consultancy within and outside of Siemens, Jenny Bofinger-Schuster developed trendsetting strategies in areas ranging from mobility to healthcare, around the globe. Jenny’s professional focus encompasses resource and energy efficiency and sustainability management”, the WCIT said.

WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA), a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry.

For 40 years, technology leaders—CEOs and investors, policymakers and government officials, academics and technologists—have joined in this annual event to discuss the state of the industry, where it is headed and what it means for our future.

The Congress will be held in Yerevan, Armenia from October 6 to 9 and will include sessions on topics ranging from artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and smart cities to cybersecurity, climate change, and more.

