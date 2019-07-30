Artsakh’s FM meets with Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of Australian Senate Eric Abetz

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Republic of Artsakh, which is in Australia on a working visit, met with Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Australian Senate, member of the ruling Liberal Party of Australia Eric Abetz on July 30.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry, the head of the delegation, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian highly appreciated the efforts of Senator Abets aimed at the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, stressing the importance of his consistent position on condemning the crimes against humanity and preventing their recurrence.

During the meeting, Masis Mayilian briefed the Senator on the history of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, the current stage of the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the position of the authorities of Artsakh on the establishment of final and lasting peace in the region. The Foreign Minister touched upon the establishment of an independent and democratic statehood in Artsakh, as well as its achievements and prospects for the development of foreign relations at various levels.

In this context, Minister Masis Mayilian noted the importance of the relations established with different countries at the level of parliamentary diplomacy, which would allow to raise awareness of Artsakh abroad, the legitimate aspirations of its people and the ongoing democratic processes in the country.

Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh David Ishkhanyan, Artsakh Permanent Representative to Australia Kaylar Michaelyan and Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee (Hay Dat) of Australia Hayk Kayserian also participated in the meeting.