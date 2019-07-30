Iran’s ex-vice president sentenced to death for murdering wife

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Iranian politician Mohammad-Ali Najafi, a former Mayor of Tehran, has been sentenced to death for the murder of his second wife, Mehr news agency reported.

He was tried and found guilty of the murder by an Iranian court.

Najafi's second wife Mitra Ostad was found dead with gunshot wounds earlier in May 2019 in an elite residential district of the Iranian capital.

Najafi, who served as Mayor of Tehran from 2017 to 2018 and also Vice President of Iran from 2013 to 2014, surrendered to authorities and confessed to killing his spouse.

