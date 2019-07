Armenian governmental delegation to participate in First Caspian Economic Forum

YEREVAN, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s governmental delegation will take part in the First Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan on August 10-14.

The delegation will be headed by deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan.

The Armenian delegation will include deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Hakob Vardanyan, deputy minister of high technological industry Gegham Vardanyan, deputy minister of economy Avag Avanesyan and chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan.

